Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.09% of Saia worth $74,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

