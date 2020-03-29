savedroid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $412.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $241,406.72 and $412.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.04849019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00066731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00037136 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

