Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

