Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 270,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $812.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

