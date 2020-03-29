SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 27th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:SMHI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO John M. Gellert acquired 25,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Also, Director Robert Christopher Regan acquired 62,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $373,860.00. Insiders bought a total of 108,922 shares of company stock worth $618,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

