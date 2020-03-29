Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.52.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

