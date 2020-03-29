Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.52.

STX stock remained flat at $$47.97 on Friday. 3,417,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,515,216. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

