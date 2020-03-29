Sense Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Sense has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $122.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Sense token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Sense Token Profile

Sense was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com.

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

