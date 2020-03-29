Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,973,256 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

