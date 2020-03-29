Short Interest in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Declines By 7.0%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,366,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 36.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

