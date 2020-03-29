Short Interest in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Decreases By 9.5%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,978,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,822 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,310,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alcoa by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 499,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

