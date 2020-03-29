Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Declines By 9.5%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,949,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 12,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

