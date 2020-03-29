Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rises By 26.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,399,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,082,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,900.10 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,844.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.