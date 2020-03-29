Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Expands By 27.1%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 27th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff purchased 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ames National has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLO shares. TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
