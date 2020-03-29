Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Drops By 6.6%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,556,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

