Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Grows By 23.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,074,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 27th total of 50,440,000 shares. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 184,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

