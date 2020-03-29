Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Declines By 9.5%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,825,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

APLS opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.