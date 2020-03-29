Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declines By 6.7%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 878,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE AGX opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $581.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Argan by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Argan by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Argan by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

