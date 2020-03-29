Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rises By 19.3%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,885,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ADP opened at $131.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,143,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

