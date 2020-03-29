Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Increases By 22.7%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BMRA opened at $6.96 on Friday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

