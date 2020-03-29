Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Grows By 44.7%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 27th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

