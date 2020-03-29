Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Declines By 9.8%

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 946,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 391,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

