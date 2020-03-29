Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 8.8%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $5.20 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

