Short Interest in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Decreases By 8.8%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Ceramics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 18,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. China Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About China Ceramics

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

