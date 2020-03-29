Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Grows By 22.5%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 27th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Collectors Universe by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Collectors Universe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Collectors Universe by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CLCT stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 68,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. Collectors Universe has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

