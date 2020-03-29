Short Interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Increases By 27.0%

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. SunTrust Banks raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

