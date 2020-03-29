Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Decreases By 9.1%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of SUPV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 349,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,761. The firm has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

