Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Rises By 18.3%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 27th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $91.14. 277,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,239. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

