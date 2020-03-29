Short Interest in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expands By 26.1%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,841,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Healthequity by 27.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

