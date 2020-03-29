Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rises By 24.5%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 27th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. 34,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

