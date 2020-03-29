Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Increases By 27.0%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

