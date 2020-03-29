Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 7.3%

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,698,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 27th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 101,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,409. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

