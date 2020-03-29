Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Drops By 7.1%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

