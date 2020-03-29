Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Decreases By 6.6%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $1.31 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Platinum Group Metals worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

