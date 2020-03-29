Short Interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Declines By 8.2%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NYSE:SALT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

