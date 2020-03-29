Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declines By 9.3%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 27th total of 14,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,967,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 19,083,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

