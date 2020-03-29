Short Interest in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declines By 8.2%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,975,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 11,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. Target has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

