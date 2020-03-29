Short Interest in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Declines By 8.5%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of TTPH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 551,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

