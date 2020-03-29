Short Interest in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expands By 24.8%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,422,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 27th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $49,940,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $9,854,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Timken by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 501,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

