Short Interest in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Declines By 8.0%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,795,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 14,990,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 12.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

