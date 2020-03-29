Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expands By 24.1%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 27th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TWIN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

