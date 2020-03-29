Short Interest in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Rises By 22.0%

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,051,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

