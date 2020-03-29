ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $6,884.91 and $730.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

