Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. FMR LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 178,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,528,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

