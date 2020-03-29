Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $55,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $58.17. 4,836,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,663. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

