Single Collateral DAI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,555.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $65,555.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00016497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,159,594 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.