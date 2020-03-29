SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.42% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $53,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

