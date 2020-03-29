Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $79,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

SIX opened at $13.95 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

