SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

