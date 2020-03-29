Skycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.62 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005869 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, C2CX, Binance and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $193,178.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

